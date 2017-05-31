Chris Stapleton Postpones 8 Shows & CMA Musical Festival Appearance

By Abby Hassler

Chris Stapleton has postponed eight shows from his All-American Road Show Tour and canceled his June 11 appearance at the CMA Music Festival. Stapleton’s website explained his team is “working to reschedule” the dates.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the post read. “Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates.”

The country singer previously canceled a show due to vocal cord issues, points out Rolling Stone. Stapleton explained, “I had to cancel a show because of playing stuff like this, where there is dust in the air. We played two weeks at Coachella and the second weekend took me down.”

Here are the canceled shows:

6/1 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

6/ 2 – Mt. View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/3 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

6/9 – Southaven, MS @ Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

6/15 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center

6/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center