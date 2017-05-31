Blake Shelton Cheers Up Overwhelmed 7-Year-Old Fan

By Hayden Wright

Blake Shelton’s biggest fan might also be his youngest: 7-year-old Daisy Prescott. Daisy and her mother Kristen attended the Bayou Country Superfest in Louisiana and got meet-and-greet tickets for Blake’s show. When the big moment came and Blake appeared backstage, Daisy freaked out, shutting down and crying at the prospect of meeting her country idol. But Blake made sure the little fan went home happy.

Kristen wrote a lengthy Facebook note recalling the encounter and thanking those who made it possible.

“I walked in first and saw her in the corner. Her face at first was horrified. Then, sobbing, she RUNS about 3 feet and slams into BS giving him a huuuuuge hug. And he melts! He held her, hugged her tight and kissed her head. He bent down and kept on hugging saying, ‘Sweetie! I didn’t mean to make you cry!'”

“Meanwhile, everyone else in the room, including & especially me, is teary and watching the two of them. Finally, he makes her laugh & we start talking about Cure JM, her love of him, The Voice, his songs, etc. He signs more stuff for her and says he will never forget her hugs and face.”

Daisy has been diagnosed with juvenile dermatomyositis, an incurable autoimmune disease which her family works to raise awareness of.

Check out an adorbale photo of Daisy and Blake, and Krisetn’s full post below.