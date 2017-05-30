Reporter Loses It on New Guardians of the Gaxaly: MISSION BREAKOUT Ride

May 30, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout, Reporter, Video

Disneyland in California opened the doors to a brand new attraction this past weekend and it had everyone flying pretty high. The classic “Tower of Terror” elevator drop ride got a facelift and reopened as “Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT”.

A news station in Fresno, California sent reporter Cory James to the park not just to cover the grand reopening, but to take a ride, and well, he definitely had some strong feelings about it:

James said afterwards he had never been to Disneyland and had no idea what he was in for.

I’m not sure if the shrieks are that of pure terror or a strange display of excitement, but it all sounds like pure Disney Magic to me!

-Katie Zak

