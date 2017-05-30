Pittsburgh Among Top 10 U.S. Cities for Weekend Getaways

Pittsburgh has made the top 10 of a list that may help you convince your out-of-state friends & family to visit you more often.

Summer travel season is here and everyone is looking to get away from the daily grind and have a little fun, even if it’s just for a weekend. Pittsburgh is being recognized as a destination city to do just that.

Our black & gold town comes in at #9 on DK Eyewitness Travel’s listing of the “Best U.S. Cities for a Long Summer Weekend.”

According to TravelDK.com, “Most people don’t think of art and Pittsburgh together, but they should,” thanks to the Andy Warhol Museum, the Carnegie museums and the Frick Pittsburgh.

If you’re looking to take a weekend trip, check out the full list of cities featured and why it was chosen. Maybe you’ll find your next vacation spot.