Little Big Town Launches Their Signature Wine

Little Big Town is taking their hit “Day Drinking” to another level and have collaborated with Browne Family Vineyards to create their signature wine, 4 Cellars.

“The beauty of this collaboration is that like music, this project is another extension of our creativity,” Karen Fairchild said in a release. “It’s the first collaboration outside of the band that the four of us have worked on together, and it’s a natural extension of what we hold dear – relaxing and celebrating with good friends, coming together and breaking bread, and fellowship.”

The collection includes a Chardonnay and a Red Blend and will be available June 1. The first shipment will include the two wines, a 4 Cellars 24K Gold corkscrew, and an autographed vinyl copy of their album The Breakers.

The wine will be available exclusively online with a club membership.

