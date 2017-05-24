Trending @ 10: A ‘Top Gun’ Sequel is Happening!

I never saw today’s Trending @ 10 coming, maybe because it was 30 years ago – BUT we are currently in the age of the reboot, so here we go!

Tom Cruise confirmed it yesterday – ‘Top Gun 2’ is happening!!

He spilled the beans on the morning talk show ‘Sunrise on 7’ in Australia, and said that they’re going to start filming sometime next year!!

To be fair, he looks about exactly the same as he did 30 years ago…so now we just have to see about Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Kelly McGillis, huh?

Watch the interview below!