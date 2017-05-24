Trending @ 10: A ‘Top Gun’ Sequel is Happening!

May 24, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Tom Cruise, Top Gun, Top Gun 2, Val Kilmer

I never saw today’s Trending @ 10 coming, maybe because it was 30 years ago – BUT we are currently in the age of the reboot, so here we go!

Tom Cruise confirmed it yesterday – ‘Top Gun 2’ is happening!!

He spilled the beans on the morning talk show ‘Sunrise on 7’ in Australia, and said that they’re going to start filming sometime next year!!

To be fair, he looks about exactly the same as he did 30 years ago…so now we just have to see about Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Kelly McGillis, huh?

Watch the interview below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

8 Man Jam
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live