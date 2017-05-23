Jason Aldean Reveals Baby’s Gender

By Abby Hassler

Jason Aldean is going to be a father once again. The country star posted a cute video on social media where he revealed his baby’s gender. Surprise: It’s a boy!

Related: Jason Aldean Releases Defiant ‘They Don’t Know’ Video

In the video, Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr are seen with his two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage. They count down to pop giant black balloons that reveal blue confetti, while a crowd of family and friends cheer.

This will be the couple’s first child together.

Check out the cute video below.