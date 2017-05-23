Cinema in the Park is BACK for 2017!

I love Pittsburgh, and I love summer, and I love summer IN Pittsburgh for things exactly like this!

CitiParks is bringing us Cinema in the Park AGAIN this year! It’s FREE, outdoor screenings of recent movies in Pittsburgh parks like Schenley Park, Highland Park, Grandview Park and a bunch more!

And they’re screening GOOD movies, too. I’m talking 2017 “Beauty and the Beast” remake! It’s being shown in multiple parks, on multiple different days, which means you can see it MULTIPLE TIMES FOR FREE!!!

It’s gonna be a good summer! Check out the schedules below, and get more details here!

SCHENLEY PARK – FLAGSTAFF HILL

June 7 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

June 14 – Ghostbusters (2016)

June 21 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows (2016)

June 28 – Airlift

July 5 – Captain America – Civil War

July 12 – Rogue One

July 19 – Dr. Strange

July 26 – The Good Lie

August 2 – Arrival

August 9 – Almost Christmas

August 16 – The Great Wall

August 23 – On a Wing and a Prayer

August 30 – Jason Bourne

ARSENAL PARK – LAWRENCEVILLE

June 9 – The Secret Life of Pets

June 16 – Sing

June 23 – Lego Batman

June 30 – Jungle Book

July 7 – Pete’s Dragon

July 14 – Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 21 – Finding Dory

July 28 – Nine Lives

August 4 – A Dog’s Purpose

August 11 – Queen of Katwe

August 18 – Moana

August 25 – Beauty and the Beast

HIGHLAND PARK – RESERVOIR DRIVE

June 5 – The Secret Life of Pets

July 17 – Finding Dory

August 21 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)

GRANDVIEW PARK – MT. WASHINGTON

June 10 – The Secret Life of Pets

June 17 – Sing

June 24 – Lego Batman

July 1 – Jungle Book (2016)

July 8 – Pete’s Dragon (2016)

July 15 – Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 22 – Finding Dory

July 29 – Nine Lives

August 5 – A Dog’s Purpose

August 12 – Queen of Katwe

August 19 – Moana

August 26 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)

BROOKLINE PARK – OAKRIDGE STREET

June 8 – The Secret Life of Pets

June 15 – Sing

June 22 – Lego Batman

June 29 – Jungle Book (2016)

July 6 – Pete’s Dragon (2016)

July 13 – Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 20 – Finding Dory

July 27 – Nine Lives

August 3 – A Dog’s Purpose

August 10 – Queen of Katwe

August 17 – Moana

August 24 – Beauty and the Beast 2017)

August 31 – BFG (Big Friendly Giant)

RIVERVIEW PARK – OBSERVATORY HILL

June 10 – Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them

June 17 – Ghostbusters (2016)

June 24 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows (2016)

July 1 – Airlift

July 8 – Captain America – Civil War

July 15 – Rogue One

July 22 – Dr. Strange

July 29 – The Good Lie

August 5 – Arrival

August 12 – Almost Christmas

August 19 – The Great Wall

August 26 – On a Wing and a Prayer

WEST END – ELLIOTT OVERLOOK

June 6 – The Secret Life of Pets

June 13 – Sing

June 20 – Lego Batman

June 27 – Jungle Book (2016)

July 11 – Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 18 – Finding Dory

July 25 – Nine Lives

August 1 – A Dog’s Purpose

August 8 – Queen of Katwe

August 15 – Moana

August 22 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)

August 29 – BFG (Big Friendly Giant)

SCHENLEY PLAZA – OAKLAND

June 4 – The Secret Life of Pets

June 11 – Sing

June 18 – Lego Batman

June 25 – Jungle Book (2016)

July 2 – Pete’s Dragon (2016)

July 9 – Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 16 – Finding Dory

July 23 – Nine Lives

July 30 – A Dog’s Purpose

August 6 – Queen of Katwe

August 13 – Moana

August 20 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)

August 27 – BFG (Big Friendly Giant)