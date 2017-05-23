Cinema in the Park is BACK for 2017!

I love Pittsburgh, and I love summer, and I love summer IN Pittsburgh for things exactly like this!
CitiParks is bringing us Cinema in the Park AGAIN this year! It’s FREE, outdoor screenings of recent movies in Pittsburgh parks like Schenley Park, Highland Park, Grandview Park and a bunch more!
And they’re screening GOOD movies, too. I’m talking 2017 “Beauty and the Beast” remake! It’s being shown in multiple parks, on multiple different days, which means you can see it MULTIPLE TIMES FOR FREE!!!
It’s gonna be a good summer! Check out the schedules below, and get more details here!
SCHENLEY PARK – FLAGSTAFF HILL
June 7 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
June 14 – Ghostbusters (2016)
June 21 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows (2016)
June 28 – Airlift
July 5 – Captain America – Civil War
July 12 – Rogue One
July 19 – Dr. Strange
July 26 – The Good Lie
August 2 – Arrival
August 9 – Almost Christmas
August 16 – The Great Wall
August 23 – On a Wing and a Prayer
August 30 – Jason Bourne
ARSENAL PARK – LAWRENCEVILLE
June 9 – The Secret Life of Pets
June 16 – Sing
June 23 – Lego Batman
June 30 – Jungle Book
July 7 – Pete’s Dragon
July 14 – Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 21 – Finding Dory
July 28 – Nine Lives
August 4 – A Dog’s Purpose
August 11 – Queen of Katwe
August 18 – Moana
August 25 – Beauty and the Beast
HIGHLAND PARK – RESERVOIR DRIVE
June 5 – The Secret Life of Pets
July 17 – Finding Dory
August 21 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)
GRANDVIEW PARK – MT. WASHINGTON
June 10 – The Secret Life of Pets
June 17 – Sing
June 24 – Lego Batman
July 1 – Jungle Book (2016)
July 8 – Pete’s Dragon (2016)
July 15 – Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 22 – Finding Dory
July 29 – Nine Lives
August 5 – A Dog’s Purpose
August 12 – Queen of Katwe
August 19 – Moana
August 26 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)
BROOKLINE PARK – OAKRIDGE STREET
June 8 – The Secret Life of Pets
June 15 – Sing
June 22 – Lego Batman
June 29 – Jungle Book (2016)
July 6 – Pete’s Dragon (2016)
July 13 – Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 20 – Finding Dory
July 27 – Nine Lives
August 3 – A Dog’s Purpose
August 10 – Queen of Katwe
August 17 – Moana
August 24 – Beauty and the Beast 2017)
August 31 – BFG (Big Friendly Giant)
RIVERVIEW PARK – OBSERVATORY HILL
June 10 – Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them
June 17 – Ghostbusters (2016)
June 24 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows (2016)
July 1 – Airlift
July 8 – Captain America – Civil War
July 15 – Rogue One
July 22 – Dr. Strange
July 29 – The Good Lie
August 5 – Arrival
August 12 – Almost Christmas
August 19 – The Great Wall
August 26 – On a Wing and a Prayer
WEST END – ELLIOTT OVERLOOK
June 6 – The Secret Life of Pets
June 13 – Sing
June 20 – Lego Batman
June 27 – Jungle Book (2016)
July 11 – Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 18 – Finding Dory
July 25 – Nine Lives
August 1 – A Dog’s Purpose
August 8 – Queen of Katwe
August 15 – Moana
August 22 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)
August 29 – BFG (Big Friendly Giant)
SCHENLEY PLAZA – OAKLAND
June 4 – The Secret Life of Pets
June 11 – Sing
June 18 – Lego Batman
June 25 – Jungle Book (2016)
July 2 – Pete’s Dragon (2016)
July 9 – Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 16 – Finding Dory
July 23 – Nine Lives
July 30 – A Dog’s Purpose
August 6 – Queen of Katwe
August 13 – Moana
August 20 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)
August 27 – BFG (Big Friendly Giant)