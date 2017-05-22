Jason Aldean Releases Defiant ‘They Don’t Know’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Jason Aldean celebrates his small-town past with his new video for his latest single, “They Don’t Know.”

The defiant lyrics admonish outsiders who see rural America as nothing more than “tractors, barbed wire and tall green grass.”

“Nothing gets under my skin more than being stereotyped,” Aldean explained to USA Today. “If you live in some big city and you get all your fruits and vegetables at the grocery store, that stuff didn’t just magically appear on the shelf. Some farmer in the Midwest or the South busted his a– to get it there. That’s how they make their living. They’re some of the hardest-working people there are. A lot of times they don’t get the respect they deserve.”

Watch “They Don’t Know” below.