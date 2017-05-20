Y108 8 Man Jam Meet & Greet Weekend

This is it – our final meet & greet weekend before Y108 8 Man Jam, powered by Bowser GMC Trucks, at Rivers Casino on May 25th!

Y108 8 Man Jam will feature Brett Young, Jacob Davis, Tucker Beathard, Jackie Lee, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Dustin Lynch, and Gary Allan. The only way to get into the show is to win tickets.

Listen all weekend to win tickets to the concert AND passes to meet one of the stars of 8 Man Jam.

Saturday

9:45 – 10am – Jacob Davis

11:30 – 11:45am – Kane Brown

12:15 – 12:30pm – Jackie Lee

12:45 – 1pm – Tucker Beathard

3:15 – 3:30pm – Jacob Davis

5 – 5:15pm – Gary Allan

Sunday

11:15 – 11:30am – Brett Young

12:15 – 12:30pm – Kane Brown

1:15 – 1:30pm – Jacob Davis

3 – 3:15pm – Tucker Beathard

4:30 – 4:45pm – Dustin Lynch

7:30 – 7:45pm – Jackie Lee

8 Man Jam is May 25th at Rivers Casino. Must be 21 or older to win or attend the concert. For more 8 Man Jam concert info, click here.

Coors Light is the official beer of 8 Man Jam.