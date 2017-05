I fall more and more in love with this guy with each cover that he does!

Luke Combs is at it again! He just recently did a cover of Keith Urban’s ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’, and now he’s taken on Blake Shelton’s “Austin”…it’s gonna give you chills!

Luke’s debut album “This One’s For You” comes out on June 2nd (and if that day wanted to get here quicker – we’d all appreciate that very much, thank you)!

Check it out below! You’ll definitely be listening to this one on repeat this weekend!