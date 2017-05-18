Trending @ 10: Watch the First Trailer for ‘Young Sheldon’!

I want you to know, that I truly believe in love at first sight after today’s Trending @ 10.

I have FALLEN IN LOVE with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spin-off ‘Young Sheldon’ after just the first trailer!!

The kid they cast as 9 year old Sheldon, Iain Armitage? He’s PERFECT.

And Jim Parsons is narrating it, which just completes the whole picture. It’s amazing.

And honestly, any other description I try and give you right now, just won’t do it justice! So check out the trailer above – and prepare to fall in L-O-V-E!