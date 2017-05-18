The Men for Rachel’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Revealed!!

I’m not even a little bit ashamed at how EXCITED I am for the return of ‘The Bachelorette’ on Monday night at 8pm!

Bachelor Nation is pulling out ALL the stops for Rachel Lindsay’s season! They already introduced us to some of her ‘potential suitors’ on Nick Viall’s episode of ‘After the Final Rose’, and yesterday Chris Harrison went live on Facebook to announce the rest!

…she has some SERIOUSLY good looking men fighting for her!!! But also, there’s a guy whose job title is “Tickle Monster”…soooo, balance!

Watch the announcement below and get your wine ready for Monday night! Cheers!