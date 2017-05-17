Trending @ 10: ‘Roseanne’ Revival Coming to ABC!!

I had no idea today’s Trending @ 10 was even being considered, but I am 100% here for it!

ABC has just picked up a revival of “Roseanne” for the 2017-2018 season!!

According to uproxx.com, it’s only for an 8-episode limited series, but I will take it considering how many members of the original cast are coming back for it!

Roseanne Barr is obviously coming back, because there would be no show without her. John Goodman is coming back to reprise his role as Dan Conner, too! Which is somewhat confusing, because I’m pretty sure he died in the series finale, but uproxx.com thinks they’re gonna pretend that didn’t happen! So let’s go with it!

Also returning is Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Michael Fishman as D.J., Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie…and the question you’ve been wondering the answer to this whole time: THE ORIGINAL BECKY IS COMING BACK!

Yep! Lecy Goranson will be starring as Becky, but Becky 2.0 (aka Sarah Chalke) is also supposed to be doing some kind of cameos – so it’s going to be one, big, happy family! (Minus Johnny Galecki – he’s kinda busy with the whole “The Big Bang Theory” thing. Lame!)

The show is going to be following the Conner family as they try to navigate 2018, still living paycheck to paycheck. And if they’re pretending the last couple of seasons didn’t happen, then they never won the lottery, so this description of the revival makes sense!

Either way, I’m super excited to see this show back on the air! Hurry up 2018!