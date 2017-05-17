Miranda Lambert to Host Inaugural MuttNation March

By Abby Hassler

Miranda Lambert will host the inaugural MuttNation March June 8 to raise money and awareness for shelter pet adoption. All MuttNation events this year will take place during the 2017 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, TN.

“So many shelter pets need a home, so we are going to march to raise awareness,” Lambert explained. “Country music has the best fans in the world and together we can help so many animals find amazing homes.”

To join in the celebration, Lambert and mutt-lovers will march with rescue dogs from Nissan Stadium, over the Nashville Pedestrian Bridge and end up in the city’s downtown. Other MuttNation Foundation events include the Adoption Drive and Shelter Day Sweepstakes.

Registration for the march costs $15 a person and includes a t-shirt, which participants are encouraged to wear during the event. Fans can visit the MuttNation Foundation website for additional information.