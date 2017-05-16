Trending @ 10: Dan Smyers of Dan+Shay is Married!!

May 16, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Abby Law, Celebrity weddings, Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers, weddings

One half of Dan + Shay has joined a new duo on today’s Trending @ 10 – Dan Smyers got married this weekend!!

He got engaged in November to his girlfriend of 3+ years, Abby Law, and they tied the knot on Saturday at sunset in Nashville, in front of friends and family! How romantic!!

According to People.com, Law wore a gorgeous, form-fitting dress by designer Galia Lahav, and Smyers was lookin’ MIGHTY handsome in a Hugo Boss tux!

Husband + Wife.

A post shared by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on

My most favorite part of their entire ceremony, though, was their bridal party. Obviously, it included Shay Mooney, but even better – they had their 3 pups in it!! Chief and Ghost were dressed up in tuxes, and Joy put on a dress! I can’t. How precious is that??

Get more details on their wedding day and see more photos at people.com!

