Trending @ 10: Dan Smyers of Dan+Shay is Married!!

One half of Dan + Shay has joined a new duo on today’s Trending @ 10 – Dan Smyers got married this weekend!!
He got engaged in November to his girlfriend of 3+ years, Abby Law, and they tied the knot on Saturday at sunset in Nashville, in front of friends and family! How romantic!!
According to People.com, Law wore a gorgeous, form-fitting dress by designer Galia Lahav, and Smyers was lookin’ MIGHTY handsome in a Hugo Boss tux!
My most favorite part of their entire ceremony, though, was their bridal party. Obviously, it included Shay Mooney, but even better – they had their 3 pups in it!! Chief and Ghost were dressed up in tuxes, and Joy put on a dress! I can’t. How precious is that??
The father to our canines. The keeper of my heart. The hardest working man I know. My best friend. My partner. My husband. Thank you for making my dreams come true and choosing me to walk beside you in this life. This weekend was unforgettable, thank you to our family and friends who were a part of it. Living a true dream.