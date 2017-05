Y108 8 Man Jam, powered by Bowser GMC Trucks, returns to Rivers Casino on Thursday, May 25th featuring Brett Young, Jacob Davis, Tucker Beathard, Jackie Lee, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Dustin Lynch, and Gary Allan.

Ally & Andy asked 8 questions of our 8 Man Jam artists, including Dustin Lynch.

For more 8 Man Jam concert info, click here.