Trending @ 10: ‘This Is Us’ Moving to Thursdays This Fall!

Today’s Trending @ 10 is going to bring some changes to your TV watch schedule this Fall!

And it’s funny – because I actually had a nightmare the other night that I missed the season premiere of “This Is Us” and had to wait until the next day to watch it, and ended up seeing spoilers on social media (it was all very dramatic and thank GOD just a dream), BUT I don’t want this to happen to you in REAL LIFE, because “This Is Us” is moving nights!

NBC just announced it yesterday, they’re moving the show from Tuesday nights to Thursday nights at 9pm, after the return of “Will & Grace” at 8pm!

To be honest, this is actually messing up my Thursday nights a bit. Not so much at the 9pm time slot, because nothing is above “This Is Us” at this point, but I have a standing date with “The Big Bang Theory” at 8pm on Thursday nights. Looks like the DVR is gonna get a good workout next Fall!

Here’s NBC’s new weekly schedule, from eonline.com! Plan your weeks accordingly!

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. The Voice

10-11 p.m. The Brave

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. The Voice

9-9:30 p.m. Superstore

9:30-10. p.m. The Good Place

10-11 p.m. Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. The Blacklist

9-10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. Will & Grace

8:30-9 p.m. Great News

9-10 p.m.: This Is Us

10-11 p.m. Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. Blindspot

9-10 p.m. Taken

10-11 p.m. Dateline

SATURDAY

8-10 p.m. Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 p.m. Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 p.m. Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football