Listen to Rascal Flatts’ New Song ‘Dance’

By Hayden Wright

Rascal Flatts’ tenth studio album Back to Us debuts this Friday and the band released another song from the album: “Dance.” The song follows lead single “Yours If You Want It” and urges fans to dance like nobody’s watching. The band even invited fans into the studio to lend backing vocals on the track.

“It’s a great uptempo song, it’s just so catchy,” said bassist Jay DeMarcus. “We did something fun and had a few contest winners come in and sing on the chorus with us. I’m really, really proud of that track just because of the energy it has. There’s a wonderful guitar solo on it that Joe Don gets to step out on.”

“Dance” could end up in the canon of great Rascal Flatts party songs. Their approach to Back to Us was to give fans more of what they already love.

“People fell in love with us for a reason, and we tried to identify what those reasons were, capitalize on them, and highlight them on this record.”

Listen to “Dance” below.