Loretta Lynn Leaves Hospital Following Stroke

May 15, 2017 7:19 PM
Filed Under: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn has left the hospital and checked into rehabilitation.

Related: Loretta Lynn Announces New Album ‘Wouldn’t It Be Great’

The 85-year-old country music icon was hospitalized on May 5 after suffering a stroke.

“Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support,” reads a tweet from Lynn’s official account. “She has moved to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great!”

Excellent news.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

8 Man Jam
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live