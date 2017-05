Check this out! Not all heroes wear capes, huh?!

An Amtrack train was traveling between Washington and New York this weekend, and got stuck somewhere in Delaware. The passengers were stranded on this train for HOURS, and obviously, some of them started getting HANGRY.

So, naturally, they decided to order a pizza. TO THE STRANDED TRAIN. lolol

The best part? Some pizza delivery guy was brave enough to deliver it!

There’s video!!

Stuck on @amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved pic.twitter.com/vIN42GPR5H — Mitch Katz (@MitchKatz) May 14, 2017

All I’m saying is, I hope he got one helluva tip!