Let’s face it, country music wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for women, because there wouldn’t be any content for the songs! And on the flip side, we wouldn’t have some of the greatest country hits that we have today without the women who write, sing and perform them. So today, we are going to celebrate women and their unending contributions to the genre with the Top 10 Country Songs About Being A Woman!

10. Maddie and Tae – Girl in a Country Song

This was the first single from Maddie and Tae, and it became a huge hit because it was the perfect response to the “bro-country” style music that was taking over the country scene.

This song reminded the boys that “we used to get a little respect” in country songs and if “all we’re good for, is looking good for you and your friends on the weekend, nothin’ more,” then we’d rather not be part of the song, or your life! Rock on, ladies!

9. Kelly Pickler – Tough

This upbeat little diddy from Kelly Pickler proves that women are more than just “A pretty little high-heeled thing”. Life throws challenges at women, too, and we’re more than strong enough to handle them. Just like Kelly says, “ain’t never been nothin’ but tough”!

8. Jamie O’Neal – Somebody’s Hero

This song is for the moms. A lot of the times moms put too much pressure on themselves to be perfect, and even though they do so much, they feel like it’s never enough. This song is here to remind every single mom, that they’re MORE than enough, they’re everything, they’re “Somebody’s Hero”!

7. Lee Brice – A Woman Like You

If anyone ever has the power to change someone for the better – it’s a strong woman who has a lot of love. That’s exactly what Lee Brice’s song “A Woman Like You” is all about! If he had never met the love of his life, sure, he’d still be able to go fishing and have a sports car and hang with the boys, but he wouldn’t have the full life that he has with his wife and family! This song is the kind of love you hope for!

6. Gretchen Wilson – Redneck Woman

I swear, every time I go into the lingerie section in Walmart, I think of this song. Because it’s true! There’s no real difference in a bra from Walmart and a bra from Victoria’s Secret. This song celebrates embracing exactly the woman you are – redneck or otherwise!

5. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – Speak to a Girl

This is the first duet from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in YEARS! And a song like this couldn’t have been released at a more appropriate time. When the women of the world are fighting for equality and making their voices heard, it’s songs like these that become markers of the time.

4. Carrie Underwood – All American Girl

I love this song so much, because her daddy wanted a boy, to play ball with and talk sports with, to have a little buddy – but he got more than he ever could have asked for with his little girl, and couldn’t ever imagine letting her go! Simply put, girls are the best! 🙂

3. Reba McEntire – Turn on the Radio

This is one of the best break-up revenge songs EVER, because there’s no better revenge than moving on and continuing to be happy and successful WITHOUT the person who tried to hurt you. Reba has no time for cheaters, liars, or two-timers, and she’s just going to continue to be the strong woman she is, without the haters! You’ll always find her on the radio 🙂

2. Martina McBride – This One’s for the Girls

This song hits on every stage of a woman’s life, from being that awkward teenager in high school, to the struggling for food and money twenty-something, to the middle-aged woman wishing she were young again. And the truth is, women are beautiful, awesome and strong in every single one of those stages.

“This one’s for the girls,

Who’ve ever had a broken heart,

Who’ve wished upon a shooting star,

You’re beautiful the way you are,

This one’s for the girls,

Who love without holdin’ back,

Who dream with everything they have,

All around the world,

This one’s for the girls.”

Don’t forget it!

1. Shania Twain – Man, I Feel Like A Woman

Is there any song that’s more of an anthem for women than this one? Every woman has screamed this song at the top of their lungs AT LEAST once in their lives! With lyrics like “We don’t need romance, we only wanna dance, we’re gonna let our hair hang down”, nothing celebrates being a woman and living life to the fullest like this song does!