Y108 8 Man Jam Meet & Greet Weekend

May 12, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: 8 Man Jam, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Gary Allan, Jackie Lee, Jacob Davis, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Tucker Beathard

We’re getting closer to Y108 8 Man Jam, powered by Bowser GMC Trucks, at Rivers Casino on May 25th, featuring Brett Young, Jacob Davis, Tucker Beathard, Jackie Lee, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Dustin Lynch, and Gary Allan.

To celebrate, we’re having another meet & greet weekend! Listen all weekend to win tickets to concert AND passes to meet one of the stars of the show.

SATURDAY
9:45 – 10am – Dustin Lynch
11:30 – 11:45am – Jackie Lee
12:15 – 12:30pm – Jacob Davis
12:45 – 1pm – Brett Young
3:15 – 3:30pm – Kane Brown
5 – 5:15pm – Tucker Beathard

SUNDAY
11:15 – 11:30am – Tucker Beathard
12:15 – 12:30pm – Kane Brown
1:15 – 1:30pm – Brett Young
3 – 3:15pm – Jacob Davis
4:30 – 4:45pm – Jackie Lee
7:30 – 7:45pm – Gary Allan

For more 8 Man Jam concert info, click here. Must be 21 or older to win

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

8 Man Jam
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live