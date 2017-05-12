WATCH: Kane Brown Drops Music Video for ‘What Ifs’!

I am currently OBSESSED with this new Kane Brown/Lauren Alaina collaboration, “What Ifs”!!

Literally, every time I hear it, it’s blasted at FULL volume and I’m singing at the top of my lungs!

So naturally, when I saw that the music video was dropped for it last night, I FREAKED WITH EXCITEMENT!

Watch it below:

https://t.co/h5WMhLrVzg Here's the music video for what ifs @Lauren_Alaina — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) May 12, 2017

