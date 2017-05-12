WATCH: Kane Brown Drops Music Video for ‘What Ifs’!

May 12, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, New Music, What Ifs, Y108 8 Man Jam

I am currently OBSESSED with this new Kane Brown/Lauren Alaina collaboration, “What Ifs”!!

Literally, every time I hear it, it’s blasted at FULL volume and I’m singing at the top of my lungs!

So naturally, when I saw that the music video was dropped for it last night, I FREAKED WITH EXCITEMENT!

Watch it below:

That’ll definitely hold us over until we get to see him LIVE at our Y108 8 Man Jam Powered by Bowser GMC Trucks!

We have chances for you to win tickets all weekend long! Details here and here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

