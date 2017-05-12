Steve Harvey Sends HARSH Email to Staff!

Just when Steve Harvey redeems himself (re: Miss Universe), he goes and gets dragged back down.

An email that he recently sent out to the staff of his daytime talk show just leaked, and it’s not a good look on him!

He was basically demanding that his staff STAY AWAY from him. Some of the rules he listed are as follows: “Do not wait in the hallway to speak with me.” “I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.” He also said they were not allowed to approach him in his dressing room or while he was in the makeup chair, among other things.

See the full email here:

TO BE FAIR – he did say that he had more lenient policies in the past, and people took advantage of that, which is why he’s putting these new rules in place.

What do you think? Totally harsh? Or totally fair? Comment below!