Steve Earle Collaborates with Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert for New Project

By Robyn Collins

Folk singer-songwriter Steve Earle is set to release his upcoming album, So You Wannabe an Outlaw, on June 16.

Earle says that for So You Wannabe an Outlaw, his goal was to nod to his roots, according to The Boot.

“There’s nothing ‘retro’ about this record. I’m just acknowledging where I’m coming from,” Earle says.



“Look, I’m always gonna be a Texan, no matter what I do. And I’m always going to be somebody who learned their craft in Nashville. It’s who I am.” The album was recorded in Austin, Texas.

Earle and his band, The Dukes, worked with Willie Nelson, Johnny Bush and Miranda Lambert on the project, which is dedicated to the late Waylon Jennings and pays tribute to outlaw country.

“I was out to unapologetically ‘channel’ Waylon as best as I could,” Earle says. “This record was all about me playing on the back pickup of a ’66 Fender Telecaster on an entire record for the first time in my life. The vocal part of it is a little different. I certainly don’t sound like Waylon Jennings.”