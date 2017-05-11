Trending @ 10: LIGHTSABER CHURROS EXIST (in Disneyland)!

May 11, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Churros, Disneyland, Food and drink, Lightsabers, star wars

If you’re a major “Star Wars” fanatic, and ever needed an excuse to book a trip to Disneyland, today’s Trending @ 10 IS that reason!

According to delish.com, Disneyland is selling LIGHTSABER CHURROS until the end of May!! Yep! You’ll be able to pick them up in Tomorrowland at one of the churro carts! Check these pretty puppies out:

They’re regular churros, but instead of dunking them in cinnamon sugar, they’re dunked in RED and BLUE sugar!! So they look just like an edible lightsaber! PLUS, as you can see in the photo above, they put a nifty little lightsaber-looking cardboard cover on the bottom of it for you! That’s mostly because they’re served warm, but also because it looks SO COOL!

Like I said, though, they’re only available until the end of May! I’d start booking that trip yesterday! May the Force be with you 🙂

