Penguins Fans Chant 'You Can't Beat Us!' in Washington!

May 11, 2017 10:58 AM
Soooo some Capitals fan was feeling pretty salty about losing Game 7 last night, and he was hating on some Penguins fans on Twitter.

He posted a video of the Penguins fans doing a victory chant in Washington and sarcastically captioned it “Classy Pittsburg fans” (and yes, he left the “h” off).

To be fair though, they were chanting this:

Yep, just kept repeating “You can’t beat us!!!”

BUT HEY – THE TRUTH HURTS SOMETIMES. lololol. I guess he was allowed to be a little salty at that, but if you’re going to insult us next time, at least spell PittsburgH correctly 🙂

Let’s go Pens!!

