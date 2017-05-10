Wendy’s Awards #NuggsForCarter!

Remember Carter Wilkerson from about a month ago? He was the kid on Twitter who was trying to get Wendy’s to give him free chicken nuggets for a year by getting 18 million retweets:

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

HE DID IT.

Well, almost! He didn’t quite get to 18 million, but he did surpass Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie for most retweets of ALL TIME by getting 3.435 million to her 3.430 million!!

According to eonline.com, Wendy’s decided that was good enough, and not only did they award him his free chicken nuggets for a year, they also donated $100K to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption!!

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

WINS ALL AROUND – well, minus Ellen. She’s probably going to be ticked. Can’t wait to see how she responds!