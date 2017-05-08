MTV Movie & TV Awards Open with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Tribute!

May 8, 2017 3:24 PM
The first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards were last night on MTV, and one of the leading guys from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies, Adam Devine, was the host!

Honestly, he could have gone a LOT of different ways with his opening sequence, this way BY FAR the best choice!

He did a tribute to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and it was HILARIOUS. Not only did Emma Watson (who played Belle in the live action remake) LOVE IT, Devine turned into a full-on beast AND, they put Rebel Wilson in a human-sized tea pot costume to play Mrs. Potts!!

Her first lines in the song were “Tale as old as time, music number starts the show, I wanted to look hot, I’m wearing a teapot, man this really blows!”

LOLOL DEAD. Watch the whole thing above!

