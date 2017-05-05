Y108 8 Man Jam Ticket Drops

Y108 8 Man Jam, powered by Bowser GMC Trucks, returns to Rivers Casino on Thursday, May 25th featuring Brett Young, Jacob Davis, Tucker Beathard, Jackie Lee, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Dustin Lynch, and Gary Allan.

The only way into the concert is to win tickets. Enter to win a pair of 8 Man Jam tickets at one of the ticket drops below. At the end of each appearance we’ll select winners. Must be present to win. Must be 21 or older to win.

Saturday, May 6th, 11am to 2pm

J and D Lawn & Tractor Sales

1020 Perry Highway in Wexford

Saturday, May 13th, 1pm to 2pm

Ranger Trailer

627 Route 119 South in Greensburg

Tuesday, May 16, 6pm to 7pm

Double Wide Grill in Cranberry

100 Adams Shoppes in Mars

Friday, May 19th, 11am to Noon

Metro PCS

1018 West View Park Drive in West View

Friday, May 19th, 2pm to 3pm

Metro PCS

4814 McKnight Road in Ross Township

For more 8 Man Jam concert info, click here.