Y108 8 Man Jam Ticket Drops

Y108 8 Man Jam, powered by Bowser GMC Trucks, returns to Rivers Casino on Thursday, May 25th featuring Brett Young, Jacob Davis, Tucker Beathard, Jackie Lee, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Dustin Lynch, and Gary Allan.
The only way into the concert is to win tickets. Enter to win a pair of 8 Man Jam tickets at one of the ticket drops below. At the end of each appearance we’ll select winners. Must be present to win. Must be 21 or older to win.
Saturday, May 6th, 11am to 2pm
J and D Lawn & Tractor Sales
1020 Perry Highway in Wexford
Saturday, May 13th, 1pm to 2pm
Ranger Trailer
627 Route 119 South in Greensburg
Tuesday, May 16, 6pm to 7pm
Double Wide Grill in Cranberry
100 Adams Shoppes in Mars
Friday, May 19th, 11am to Noon
Metro PCS
1018 West View Park Drive in West View
Friday, May 19th, 2pm to 3pm
Metro PCS
4814 McKnight Road in Ross Township
For more 8 Man Jam concert info, click here.