Y108 8 Man Jam Meet & Greet Weekend

May 5, 2017 10:33 AM
Y108 8 Man Jam, powered by Bowser GMC Trucks, returns to Rivers Casino on Thursday, May 25th featuring Brett Young, Jacob Davis, Tucker Beathard, Jackie Lee, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Dustin Lynch, and Gary Allan.

Listen to Y108 all weekend for your chance to win tickets to the concert and passes to meet one of the artists at these times:

SATURDAY
9:45 – 10am – Brett Young
11:30 – 11:45am – Jacob Davis
12:15 – 12:30pm – Tucker Beathard
12:45 – 1pm – Gary Allan
3:15 – 3:30pm – Kane Brown
5 – 5:15pm – Jacob Davis

SUNDAY
11:15 – 11:30am – Dustin Lynch
12:15 – 12:30pm – Jacob Davis
1:15 – 1:30pm – Tucker Beathard
3 – 3:15pm – Jacob Davis
4:30 – 4:45pm – Trent Harmon
7:30 – 7:45pm – Jackie Lee

Listen Live