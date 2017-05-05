Y108 8 Man Jam Meet & Greet Weekend

Y108 8 Man Jam, powered by Bowser GMC Trucks, returns to Rivers Casino on Thursday, May 25th featuring Brett Young, Jacob Davis, Tucker Beathard, Jackie Lee, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Dustin Lynch, and Gary Allan.
Listen to Y108 all weekend for your chance to win tickets to the concert and passes to meet one of the artists at these times:
SATURDAY
9:45 – 10am – Brett Young
11:30 – 11:45am – Jacob Davis
12:15 – 12:30pm – Tucker Beathard
12:45 – 1pm – Gary Allan
3:15 – 3:30pm – Kane Brown
5 – 5:15pm – Jacob Davis
SUNDAY
11:15 – 11:30am – Dustin Lynch
12:15 – 12:30pm – Jacob Davis
1:15 – 1:30pm – Tucker Beathard
3 – 3:15pm – Jacob Davis
4:30 – 4:45pm – Trent Harmon
7:30 – 7:45pm – Jackie Lee
For more 8 Man Jam concert info, click here.