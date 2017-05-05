Y108 8 Man Jam Meet & Greet Weekend

Y108 8 Man Jam, powered by Bowser GMC Trucks, returns to Rivers Casino on Thursday, May 25th featuring Brett Young, Jacob Davis, Tucker Beathard, Jackie Lee, Kane Brown, Trent Harmon, Dustin Lynch, and Gary Allan.

Listen to Y108 all weekend for your chance to win tickets to the concert and passes to meet one of the artists at these times:

SATURDAY

9:45 – 10am – Brett Young

11:30 – 11:45am – Jacob Davis

12:15 – 12:30pm – Tucker Beathard

12:45 – 1pm – Gary Allan

3:15 – 3:30pm – Kane Brown

5 – 5:15pm – Jacob Davis

SUNDAY

11:15 – 11:30am – Dustin Lynch

12:15 – 12:30pm – Jacob Davis

1:15 – 1:30pm – Tucker Beathard

3 – 3:15pm – Jacob Davis

4:30 – 4:45pm – Trent Harmon

7:30 – 7:45pm – Jackie Lee

For more 8 Man Jam concert info, click here.