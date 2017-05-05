Florida Georgia Line Surprises Fans at Chainsmokers Concert!

May 5, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, Last Day Alive, The Chainsmokers

Florida Georgia Line has been ROCKIN’ the cross-genre collaborations recently, with the Backstreet Boys on “God, Your Mama, and Me”, they’re bringing NELLY on tour with them this summer, and they just put out a song with the Chainsmokers, “Last Day Alive”!

The Chainsmokers had a show in Cincinatti, OH this week, and FGL thought it would be fun to surprise the fans and they came out performed the song!! Watch it in the video above!

Why couldn’t they have done that when the Chainsmokers came to Pittsburgh?!! Would’ve been a nice surprise for us, too! Because who doesn’t love a 2-for-1 deal, right?

Who knows, maybe the Chainsmokers will show up when FGL comes to KeyBank Pavilion this August!

Fingers crossed!

