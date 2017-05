Zac Brown Band has debuted a new singled titled “Roots.”

“My roots always keep me grounded, roots remind me where I’m from,” Brown sings during the chorus. “Even when I’m a thousand miles away from my roots, I’m home.”

The track is the latest from the band’s forthcoming studio album Welcome Home, which will be released May 12.

Check out the lyric video for “Roots” below.