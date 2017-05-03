Listen to Title Track of Glen Campbell’s Farewell Album ‘Adios’

By Robyn Collins

Country legend Glen Campbell just dropped the poignantly named title track, “Adios,” from his upcoming final record by the same name.

The 81-year-old Rhinestone Cowboy is in the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease, and this new set of songs is his goodbye gift to the world.

The song was a top 10 Adult Contemporary hit for Linda Ronstadt in 1990, but it turns out Campbell has his own history with the melancholy tune, reports Rolling Stone.

The song’s writer, Jimmy Webb, said, “Glen and I used to play that song all the time. We played it in dressing rooms, hotels, we played it over at his house, we played it at my house. He always loved that song. I heard ‘Adios’ this morning and my wife and I both broke down and cried all over this hotel room. It’s the first time we ever heard it.”

Campbell’s version of the tune was recorded after his 2011-2012 Goodbye Tour and chronicled in the Oscar-nominated 2014 documentary Glen Campbell … I’ll Be Me.

Listen to “Adios” here: