Amy Schumer Introduces Her Dad to Goldie Hawn And He Loses It

Amy Schumer has a brand new movie coming out this weekend called “Snatched” where she stars alongside Goldie Hawn. The two play a mother-daughter duo that gets kidnapped on a vacation to South America.

Before the film’s debut in theaters this Friday, Amy introduced her real-life dad to her on-screen mom for the first time and he was totally starstruck:

My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn A post shared by @amyschumer on May 2, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Amy often shares photos of her time with her dad, who is confined to a wheelchair, on her Instagram and this star-studded exchange might be my favorite yet:

❤️ A post shared by @amyschumer on May 2, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

This is an accurate depiction of me if I ever meet Nick Jonas (don’t judge). -Katie Zak