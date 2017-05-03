Amy Schumer Introduces Her Dad to Goldie Hawn And He Loses It

May 3, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Amy Schumer, Dad, Goldie Hawn, instagram, Meeting, Snatched, Star Struck

Amy Schumer has a brand new movie coming out this weekend called “Snatched” where she stars alongside Goldie Hawn. The two play a mother-daughter duo that gets kidnapped on a vacation to South America.

Before the film’s debut in theaters this Friday, Amy introduced her real-life dad to her on-screen mom for the first time and he was totally starstruck:

My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Amy often shares photos of her time with her dad, who is confined to a wheelchair, on her Instagram and this star-studded exchange might be my favorite yet:

❤️

A post shared by @amyschumer on

This is an accurate depiction of me if I ever meet Nick Jonas (don’t judge). -Katie Zak

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

8 Man Jam
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live