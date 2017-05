I was going to watch the CMT Awards this year anyway, because I’m a sucker for awards shows, but this is just one more MAJOR reason to watch!

Charles Esten, aka Deacon on CMT’s “Nashville”, is hosting the awards show this year!!!

He made an announcement on Instagram yesterday, check it out:

Guess who's hosting the #CMTawards this year on Jun 7 at 8pm. Go on. Guess! A post shared by Charles Esten (@charles_esten) on May 1, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

I could listen to him talk all day long, AND his face…THAT FACE! Ugh. Should be no problem watching him for a few hours on June 7! Show starts at 8pm on CMT!