Johnny Depp Surprises Disneyland Visitors as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp has been in many, many movies, but I think we can all agree one of his best roles was Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

Visitors at Disneyland in California had the chance to see him up close and personal as he appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in the park, dressed head to toe in costume and in full character.

Several riders couldn’t contain their excitement and shock as they shared videos of Captain Jack interacting with them on Twitter:

Just saw Johnny Depp @Disneyland on Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow!!! #DeadMenTellNoTales pic.twitter.com/5VW8SpGAIg — Clay Smitty Plays (@ClaySmittyPlays) April 27, 2017

Sorry for the crappy quality and shakiness BUT I SAW #JOHNNYDEPP AT DISNEYLAND! 😍 my week has been made. pic.twitter.com/oUB7W6R9SQ — Chelsea Brooke (@chelseabro0ke) April 27, 2017

It’s a common Disney “myth” that Depp has a tendency to show up at the parks dressed as Jack Sparrow and interact with visitors, but after seeing this 1) it’s definitely not a myth anymore and 2) I’m booking my flight to Disneyland right now.

-Katie Zak