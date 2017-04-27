Johnny Depp Surprises Disneyland Visitors as Captain Jack Sparrow

April 27, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Jack Sparrow, johnny depp, Pirates of the Caribbean, Ride

Johnny Depp has been in many, many movies, but I think we can all agree one of his best roles was Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

Visitors at Disneyland in California had the chance to see him up close and personal as he appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in the park, dressed head to toe in costume and in full character.

Several riders couldn’t contain their excitement and shock as they shared videos of Captain Jack interacting with them on Twitter:

It’s a common Disney “myth” that Depp has a tendency to show up at the parks dressed as Jack Sparrow and interact with visitors, but after seeing this 1) it’s definitely not a myth anymore and 2) I’m booking my flight to Disneyland right now.

 

-Katie Zak

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Summer Camp Guide

Listen Live