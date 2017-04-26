WATCH: ABC Releases “Dirty Dancing” Remake Trailer

April 26, 2017 10:36 AM
No one puts Baby in a corner, but they do remake “Dirty Dancing”.

The new version of the 1987 classic film debuts on ABC May 24th and features a whole new cast. Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes lead the group as Baby and Johnny.

Yesterday, exactly one month before the premiere, ABC tweeted out the trailer:

Debra Messing and Sarah Hyland will also make appearances in the made-for-TV remake.

I’m not too crazy about a remake because the original movie was AMAZING but I may set my DVR for this. Will you??

-Katie Zak

 

