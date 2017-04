These guys either are either very innovative or bored!

Check out their homemade slingshot they made to launch a beer across a pond in Grove City!

Friends use slingshot to 'pass' a beer across Pennsylvania lake https://t.co/s3ePdL1NzO — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) April 26, 2017

We need to meet yinz this summer tailgating! I feel like they know how to party!

Cheers to that catch!