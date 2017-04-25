25 Pittsburgh Date Ideas

Looking for ways to keep your relationship fire burning or put the spark back in it. Pittsburgh has a lot to offer to help make your dates something special. We’ve pulled together some ideas for you and your date to help you keep your relationship fresh & fun!

The Amusement Park

You can’t get much more Pittsburgh than Kennywood Park and it only gets better when you share it with someone special. From the thrill rides to the games to the famous Potato Patch fries – everything you need for an unforgettably fun date are here.

Banjo Night

OK – hear us out on this one! This could totally change up your date nights! Banjo Night at the Elks in the North Side is free to the public every Wednesday night, and you get to listen to pros play the banjo all night long (which is a totally underrated instrument)! Plus, they play songs you’ll know and will be able to sing along to! They also have hot food and drinks you can buy, too! How’s that for spicing up a Wednesday night?!

The Brookline

Nothing says date night like ending up at Fiori’s for a cut of their famous za!

The Bloomfield

Take a stroll through the heart of Pittsburgh’s Little Italy where restaurants are in full bloom with everything from Italy to China.

Bring your own bottle of red to Alexander’s, or Sausalido, to tickle your Italian tastebuds, try Venezuelan cuisine at Adolfo’s and if you’re in the mood for some BBQ hit up Jab for some of his Jabo’s brisket.

City of Champions

Fans of our Pittsburgh sports teams? Of course you are. Visit the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center. Relive some of the best moments in Pittsburgh sports with your favorite teammate.

Classic Dinner & A Movie

How can you go wrong with a classic? Have dinner at Doce Tacqueria on the South Side then slide over to SouthSide Works Cinema and catch the latest romcom! Or, grab some takeout from your fave place and head home to Netflix & chill.

Dinner on the River

The Gateway Clipper Fleet is known for their dinner cruises and there’s really no better way to take in the sites of the city of Pittsburgh at night than from the river. Talk about romantic!

The Fan

Let’s face it, in the City of Champyinz, you can’t go wrong at any game. Tailgate for a Buccos game, and give them the best view in the city at PNC Park. Hop on the T to PPG (Paints Arena) and try not to yell too loud at the Pens. Get to know the whole family at the Steelers game, and don’t forget to bring them a Terrible Towel. You’ll be making memories that will last a lifetime.

The Fittsburgh / North Shore

Pick up a “Get Healthy” bike ride and cruise on down to the three rivers to hop in a kayak. Try to avoid the barges. Pack a picnic or stop into one of the lovely spots on the North Shore.

The Gamer / The South Side

Are you a nerd ready to show off your gaming skills for that special someone? Take them to Games N’at on the South Side! This BYOB spot is a great way to get to know the competitive side of your date – AKA the real side! After you’re done gaming, stroll through the streets of the South side and stop at “The Library” to show off your book of beer knowledge. Pro tip: Hit up the rooftop patio for a margarita the size of your face. This way if the date goes awry you have the South side to drink your sorrows away or find your soulmate at Mario’s (That’s where Elista met her Shaler stud).

The Incline / The Mount Washington & Station Square

A ride on the incline would be just fine for a fun day or evening date. Pick your poison based on which way you’re heading on the Mount!

Going Up? Bigham Tavern.

Going down?

Have fun with fondue at Melting Pot or head to the Hard Rock Café if you’re into live music. Do you like getting the meat sweats with immaculate sides? Texas de Brazil.

The Lawrenceville

Take your foodie to this hipster capital of the Burgh for some of the best tastes in the city. You can’t go wrong at any of the trendy spots like The Abbey On Butler, Piccolo Forno, or Round The Corner Cantina. Make a reservation and bring cash for SMOKE BBQ! If you have time to wait in line roll into Naturoll for dessert for a unique creamery experience. What’s better than getting a little competitive on date night? (But also having every chance to laugh at what a horrible bowler you are). Arsenal Bowl located right on Butler Street in Lawrenceville and they have different specials EVERY night!

Learn to Cook

The kitchen is a destination gathering place in almost every home, so why not learn to make the most of your time spent there. Make it couples night at Gaynor’s School of Cooking. Learn how to cook and eat the yummy food right in the South Side.

The North Hills

Cast away into North Park with a beautiful afternoon on the water. Stroll into OTB after with a cocktail!

Painting With a Twist

Uncork a great time creating a masterpiece with your date at Painting With A Twist while you sip your favorite wine. There are a number of locations in the Pittsburgh area, so you can easily find a studio. Grab dinner before or after to complete the experience.

Phipps Conservatory

You might think “going to look at flowers, really?” BUT, the displays they have set up are incredible! Everything is breathtaking and gorgeous. Phipps Conservatory like escaping Pittsburgh to an exotic land, without actually leaving Pittsburgh!

Randyland

Have you ever seen this place? If you love posting cool Instagram photos, this place is crawling with them! Plus, Randyland is a cool hidden gem in Pittsburgh that a lot of people don’t know about, but should!

Rock & Ribs

Before you head to a concert at KeyBank Pavilion this summer, drive a little further down the road and have a rack of Legendary BBQ Ribs at DeeJay’s in Weirton, WV. Or maybe drop by for that after-concert snack. Who knows who you may run into – many artists have eaten there.

Rock n Roll The Dice

There’s no bad seat at Stage AE, so rock the night away with your sweetheart and your favorite band. After the show, head over to Rivers Casino to keep the night rolling.

Saturday in The Strip

Dive into the strip on a Saturday for some casual shopping, and grocery shopping at Penn Mac, Wholey’s, and don’t forget to grab some of Jimmy & Nino’s pepperoni bread! Pick up the best coffee at Prestogeorge, or La Prima Espresso. Brunch at Roland’s, Bella Notte, or if they’re from out of town, you have to take them for the original Primanti’s experience!

Shop ’til You Drop

Hit the road and head to Tanger Outlets to do a little shopping. Then you can swing by the Meadows Casino and try to win back some of what you spent earlier in the day. 😉 Throw in some drinks and dinner, and you’ve got yourself one fun date!

The South Hills

Tucked away in Upper St. Clair is the gem Cucina Bella where you can bring your own bottle of wine and have an amazing time! Get to the Rumfish Grill after mon for dancing and drinking on real sand, where you will feel like you’re really on the beach!

State Park Picnic

Less than an hour outside of Pittsburgh you’ll find Raccoon Creek State Park. It’s a great place for your and your date to get in touch with nature, have a picnic, and escape the fast pace of everyday life.

William Penn Speakeasy

There’s something about a a speakeasy — just a cool vibe, you feel totally transported to the 1920s AND you kinda feel like you’re doing something illegal, even though you’re totally not! It’s a fun rush in a totally cool atmosphere at William Penn Speakeasy!

The Wine & Dine / The Dahntahn N’at

Get your classy a$$ dahntahn n’@ for a night on the town! Grab a cocktail at Olive or Twist, then catch a show at the Benedum Center and enjoy fresh brick oven pizza after while you wait for your Uber at Proper Brick Oven. Walk over to The Andy Warhol Museum to see Warhol’s legacy on display in the form of painting, sculptures, print, photographs, and more.