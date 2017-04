His new album will be available for download on May 5th, but Chris Stapleton is already sharing music from “From A Room: Volume 1.” Last Thursday it was “Broken Halos,” this week (April 20th) it’s “Last Thing I Needed, First This Morning.”

RELATED: Chris Stapleton Shares New Song, ‘Broken Halos’

It’s the second song off the album, which will be Stapleton’s first of two this year. The second, titled “From A Room: volume 2,” is due out later this year.