Y108 Freedom Fest returns to the Big Butler Fair this summer at the Butler Fairgrounds on July 8th!

Bring your blankets or chairs and see Granger Smith, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., in concert.

The concert is free with admission to the fair. It’s Bike Night, so bring your motorcycle and get in for just $5!

Click here for tickets and Fair information.

Y108 Freedom Fest is sponsored by Mitch Dugan & Dugan & Associates.