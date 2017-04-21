Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Take Credit for Predators’ Playoff Sweep

By Abby Hassler

Luke Bryan kicked off the Predators-Blackhawks hockey game Wednesday night (April 20) by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Bryan took to social media afterward with an enthusiastic, cheering photo of himself with the caption, “Let’s do this.”

Related: Carrie Underwood Performs National Anthem at Husband’s NHL Playoff Game

After the game, Bryan and fellow country star Dierks Bentley jokingly took credit for the Predator’s 4-1 victory.

Writing on social media, Bentley joked, “I don’t think we should take all the credit but I will say once @lukebryan and I put these hats on the @predsnhl scored two goals in a row! Just sayin.”

Check out the posts below.

lets do this @predsNHL. #predspride A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT