Dierks Bentley Tapped for Airport Board Gig

By Robyn Collins

You might put this in the “only in Nashville” list.

“Drunk on a Plane,” singer, Dierks Bentley has been nominated to serve on the governing board for the Nashville International Airport, reports The Tennessean.

It’s not quite as strange as it seems; the country superstar is a Nashville resident, as well as a pilot, himself.

Mayor Meghan Barry selected the singer to fill the latest vacancy on The Nashville Airport Authority’s board of directors, stating that Bentley will bring a “unique perspective,” to the organization.

The Metro Council will vote on the appointment next month. The volunteer position receives no compensation.

The airport authority sets policy and votes on capital-spending at both the city’s main airport and the John C. Tune Airport.