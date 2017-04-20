Trending @ 10: Fireball Now Comes IN A BOX!

April 20, 2017 11:11 AM By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Fireball Whiskey, Food and drink

Today’s Trending @ 10 is definitely going to make your country concert tailgates an even BIGGER party this summer!

Fireball Whiskey now comes in a BOX!!!

According to cosmpolitan.com, they are cleverly calling it a FIREBOX! And it works the same way as a box of wine does, just, instead of wine in there, it’s Fireball Whiskey!

It’s not a joke – it’s a GAME CHANGER!

Think about it! It’ll be easier to transport, and you definitely won’t have to worry about anything breaking! Plus, it’s super easy to access with that little spout! (Shots, anyone?)

If you end up bringing one of these to a concert tailgate this summer, don’t hesitate to come find me in the parking lot 🙂

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Summer Camp Guide
100+ Things to Do

Listen Live