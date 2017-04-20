Trending @ 10: Fireball Now Comes IN A BOX!

Today’s Trending @ 10 is definitely going to make your country concert tailgates an even BIGGER party this summer!

Fireball Whiskey now comes in a BOX!!!

According to cosmpolitan.com, they are cleverly calling it a FIREBOX! And it works the same way as a box of wine does, just, instead of wine in there, it’s Fireball Whiskey!

It’s not a joke – it’s a GAME CHANGER!

Think about it! It’ll be easier to transport, and you definitely won’t have to worry about anything breaking! Plus, it’s super easy to access with that little spout! (Shots, anyone?)

If you end up bringing one of these to a concert tailgate this summer, don’t hesitate to come find me in the parking lot 🙂