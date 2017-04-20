Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Postpone Concert Due to NBA Playoff Game

By Robyn Collins

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fans are going to have a wait an extra day to see the superstar duo in their Soul2Soul Tour.

Related: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Release New Duet ‘Speak to a Girl’

The Atlanta date that was originally on the tour calendar, would’ve been Saturday, April 22. However, the Atlanta Hawks have made it to the NBA playoffs, and they will be playing against the Charlotte Hornets that night in the Phillips Arena.

The concert will be held the following evening, Sunday, April 23, and all tickets for the original show will be honored.

Artists opening for McGraw and Hill during the trek include the Brothers Osborne, Seth Ennis, Chris Lane, Caitlyn Smith, Charlie Worsham, Lori McKenna, Rhiannon Giddens, Maggie Rose, Natalie Hemby, Brent Cobb, Eric Paslay, Brandy Clark, Cam, LoCash, Margo Price and more.