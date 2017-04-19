Trending @ 10: ‘Carmen Sandiego’ Officially Getting Reboot on Netflix!!

Today’s Trending @ 10 is for all my gumshoes out there:

‘Carmen Sandiego’ just got the green light for a reboot on Netflix!!

According to hollywoodreporter.com, it’s going to be an animated series and 20 episodes are coming our way! Gina Rodriguez, the girl who plays Jane on “Jane the Virgin”, will be voicing Carmen. Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike Wheeler from “Stranger Things” will be voicing Player, who is Carmen’s right hand man!

Rodriguez is SUPER ready for the show, and even has the outfit to prove it:

I already have the fedora and coat. So it's definitely true. 🙌🏽😍🦄 https://t.co/Fg2T6yw8W3 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 15, 2017

I don’t know about you, but this show was basically responsible for any knowledge I had of geography as a kid. Since the show’s gone off the air, my skills have seriously suffered.

And unfortunately, they’ll have to suffer a while longer – because the show isn’t coming until 2019!!

Hopefully it’ll be worth the wait!