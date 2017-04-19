Pittsburgh Does EPIC Sing-A-Long at Dan+Shay Show!

Dan + Shay were at Stage AE this past Saturday and I am 1000% sure Dan was super proud of the homecoming he received!

The boys do sing-a-longs with the crowds at each of their shows, but this one, I think, takes the cake! (I may be a little biased, but this really was LOUD!)

They had the crowd sing “How Not To” and Dan himself said it was “comparable to Heinz Field after a Steelers playoff win”…he wasn’t kidding!

Check out the video below:

The volume of this #HowNotTo sing-along is comparable to @HeinzField after a @Steelers playoff win. Talk about a homecoming! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ogphOwovku — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) April 18, 2017

Good job, Pittsburgh!! You sounded like a choir of angels 🙂