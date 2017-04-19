Brad Paisley On Hangin’ With David Hasselhoff: ‘He’s A Blast’

Over the years, Brad Paisley has featured a number of celebrities in his music videos. He’s worked with William Shatner, James Belushi, Jason Alexander, and Andy Griffith to name a few. Now Paisley can say he’s worked with ‘The Hoff’ too.

While he was filming the video for his song “Last Time For Everything,” Brad was able to meet and work with David Hasselhoff who played Michael Knight in the 80s tv show Knight Rider. Paisley said it wasn’t part of the original plan for the video.

“What happened was I was filming using the Knight Rider car we had rented that. We are driving it up and down the coast and he got wind that we were out there doing that and he lived near there and he said you know I’m a fan I’d like to come out and say hi. I said while you’re at it bring your leather jacket and the next thing you know he did he came and we did some stuff with it and you will see how it pays off in the end,” said Paisley.

So how was it working with an icon like Hasselhoff? “He is everything that I hoped he would be. He’s a blast. I told him for several years as a kid I wore a leather jacket and cowboy boots and jeans everyday no matter how hot it was because that’s what Michael Knight wore.”

“Last Time For Everything” is off of Paisley’s latest album, “Love and War,” which will be available for download on Friday, April 21st.